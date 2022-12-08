CHICAGO – In response to the hospitalization of state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:

Scott Bennett“Scott Bennett is genuine, kind, and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are keeping Scott, Stacy, and his entire family and community in our prayers.”

A spokesperson with his office confirmed the Champaign senator is at Carle Hospital Thursday. There were not any details provided on why he is in the hospital or his condition.

Bennett is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for Champaign County. He has represented Champaign and Vermillion counties in the General Assembly since January 2015.

Bennett made headlines for filing an amendment on behalf of several state attorneys on the SAFE-T Act.

