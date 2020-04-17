Chicago — Governor JB Pritzker engaged Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and its aquatic animals in a new ‘All in Illinois’ video that reinforces an important message for families and children: stay home and practice social distancing to help protect your community.

The 60-second social media video features the Governor and Shedd’s iconic aquatic resident, Wellington the rockhopper penguin, who has received global attention via his touring adventures of the aquarium in various viral social media videos, as well as sea otters, sharks, garden eels and more. The video highlights the importance of social distancing, proper hand washing and avoiding gatherings as ways to stay safe and healthy and to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“Every resident of our state - whether you're 8 or 80-years-old – has an important role in keeping us all healthy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now — even Wellington agrees. I want to thank everyone at the Shedd Aquarium for their commitment to being All In Illinois. Together, we will get through this.”

“Shedd Aquarium is proud to partner with the state of Illinois to support and promote the unifying message of ‘All in Illinois’,” said President and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin, Ph.D. “We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe.”

The All in Illinois initiative unites residents across the state and reminds everyone that we are all in this together.

In addition to staying home and practicing social distancing, there are more ways families across the state can join the effort to be ‘All In’ by visiting, Allin.Illinois.gov, where printable signs are available to download and color. Parents can share their children’s heartfelt drawings and words of gratitude on social media with #AllinIllinois to show appreciation for those working on the front lines.

