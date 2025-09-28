Gov. Pritzker Continues to Demand Information About Trump Administration’s Lawless Federal Deployments Governor Joins Illinois Congressional Delegation in Pressing for Transparency and Accountability. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Last week, Governor Pritzker demanded answers from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on the deployment of federal law enforcement agents in Illinois after she recorded b-roll and fled the state without providing any answers. Prior presidential administrations have always kept local leaders and members of Congress updated on their immigration enforcement plans, but the Trump Administration is refusing to provide clear answers. In response, members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation issued a letter requesting a meeting with Chicago Field Office Director Russell Hott after ICE rescheduled their meeting. The Governor stands with the Illinois Congressional Delegation’s calls for transparency and accountability, and continues to push for answers from the Trump Administration in the wake of uncoordinated federal deployments. “Secretary Kristi Noem and the Trump Administration are not serious about public safety—they only care about producing viral moments,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Trump administration claims that they are arresting criminals, yet they’ve been detaining U.S. citizens and scaring the public. Illinois taxpayers deserve to know why the federal government is spending their hard-earned money to promulgate a state-sponsored fear campaign against our people instead of supporting public safety efforts.” Article continues after sponsor message Instead of answering the governor’s questions, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ? doubled down on their aggressive tactics in Illinois—including shooting and killing a man, permitting ICE officers to use military gear, leaving children stranded after their parents were arrested, and arresting and tasing U.S. Citizens—and then using the footage from their operation here to publish an irreverent video with the Pokémon theme song, slogan, and imagery without permission from the company. Thanks to the timely reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times and transparency from the Franklin Park Police Department, the public was able to see the bodycam footage that showed how the Trump Administration’s Department of Homeland Security misleads the American public to justify their aggressive tactics. Additionally, Illinois leaders continue to learn about the Trump Administration’s plans to increase their immigration enforcement operation, including using U.S. Border Patrol Marine Units, from members of the media. By keeping the public in the dark and without formal coordination with the state, the Trump Administration is intentionally undermining public safety, as well as confidence and trust in local law enforcement. Since the Trump Administration failed to answer these questions, the Governor is making it easier for them and shortening the list to these key 10 questions: Unanswered Questions: What is the planned timeline for Operation Midway Blitz and how much is it costing taxpayers? How many of those who have been detained, arrested, or deported are U.S. Citizens? How many Legal Permanent Residents? How many visa holders or other legal immigrants? How are detained individuals able to communicate with their family, especially in the event where minor children are abandoned due to their detainment? Does the President still have plans to begin a military occupation in Chicago? Will the President respond to the Governor’s repeatedrequests asking for more FBI, ATF, and DEA agents to fight crime? How many people have been arrested without a judicial warrant during Operation Midway Blitz? How many administrative warrants have been used? Are people being read their Miranda rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution? DHS has reported that 550 people have been taken into custody in the Chicago area during the September operation. Who are these individuals and why have their names not been released? An analysis by the Chicago Sun-Times found that about half of the names and alleged charges released by DHS couldn’t be definitively matched to court records. If the majority of the detainees do not have an arrest or conviction record, why were they detained? Senator Durbin reported that the 25 largest FBI field offices have been ordered to divert 45% of their agents from their primary missions to support immigration enforcement. Why are you diverting highly trained FBI agents away from cybercrime, human trafficking, and terrorism to immigration enforcement? Who is doing their work while they are assisting ICE? More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending