CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that 12 total have now died in Illinois from COVID-19 and 1,285 confirmed cases are now reported.

Gov. Pritzker said three new deaths were reported in Cook County and include two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s at his daily 2:30 p.m. press conference.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 236 new Illinois cases of the virus.

Monroe County today reported its first case to date, Pritzker said. A total of 31 counties have reported cases and the age range goes from less than one year of age to 99 years.

