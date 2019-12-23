Listen to the story

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

Bill Number: HB 188

Description: Allows the Secretary of State to waives the license plates transfer fee to one’s spouse or child.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 392

Description: Extends the pilot program that allows Lake County jurors to donate fees to the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 744

Description: Makes a technical change to the AIM HIGH Grant Pilot Program.

Action: Signed

Effective: June 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 1268

Description: Extends the sunset of the Community Association Manager Licensing and Disciplinary Act to January 1, 2022.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1271

Description: Makes technical changes to the law bringing parity between craft distillers and craft brewers.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 391

Description: Adds a trade association to an HFS working group tasked with providing guidance to emerging adults and guardians of youth upon first admission to a psychiatric ward.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 730

Description: Strengthens the sexual harassment and ethics law passed in the spring session.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1042

Description: Extends a TIF district in Savanna, Ill.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1711

Description: Provides avenues for Cancer Trial participants to receive reimbursements for certain costs from the entity administering the trial.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1784

Description: Strengthens collective bargaining protections in the state of Illinois following the Janus ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 2104

Description: Makes changes to the Pharmacy Practice Act following the recommendation of the Pharmacy Task Force and extends the sunset of the Act to January 1, 2023.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately, except that Sections 10 and 15 take effect January 1, 2020.

