Gov. Pritzker Bill Actions of December 20th
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:
Bill Number: HB 188
Description: Allows the Secretary of State to waives the license plates transfer fee to one’s spouse or child.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 392
Description: Extends the pilot program that allows Lake County jurors to donate fees to the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 744
Description: Makes a technical change to the AIM HIGH Grant Pilot Program.
Action: Signed
Effective: June 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 1268
Description: Extends the sunset of the Community Association Manager Licensing and Disciplinary Act to January 1, 2022.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1271
Description: Makes technical changes to the law bringing parity between craft distillers and craft brewers.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 391
Description: Adds a trade association to an HFS working group tasked with providing guidance to emerging adults and guardians of youth upon first admission to a psychiatric ward.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 730
Description: Strengthens the sexual harassment and ethics law passed in the spring session.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1042
Description: Extends a TIF district in Savanna, Ill.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1711
Description: Provides avenues for Cancer Trial participants to receive reimbursements for certain costs from the entity administering the trial.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1784
Description: Strengthens collective bargaining protections in the state of Illinois following the Janus ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 2104
Description: Makes changes to the Pharmacy Practice Act following the recommendation of the Pharmacy Task Force and extends the sunset of the Act to January 1, 2023.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately, except that Sections 10 and 15 take effect January 1, 2020.
