SPRINGFIELD - Governor Pritzker announced recently a slate of 21 appointments to the Illinois Arts Council and Illinois Humanities Board and Robert Maguire of Wood River is one of the 19 named to serve for a four-year term.

Maguire is currently a Teacher Creativity Grant Consultant for the Eli Lilly Foundation and teaches a summer session in art for teacher through the Lilly Foundation at Indiana State University.

Maguire is a former adjunct instructor in art for Southwestern Illinois College and Lakeland College, a scholar reviewer and mentor for the Golden Apple Foundation, a past board member for the Teacher Retirement System Fine Arts Selection Committee and a retired teacher of fine arts from Cahokia High School. He is a past ISBE Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Maguire was cited in the U.S. Congressional Record for the outstanding achievements by him and his students, who received numerous art scholarships and awards throughout his teaching career. In addition, he has exhibited extensively in numerous art competitions, exhibitions and through one-man art shows. He holds a bachelor's degree in Fine Art from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master's degree in Art Education from the University of Illinois. He is a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School.

Maguire says he is honored to be asked to serve on the Arts Council and to represent Southwestern and Southern Illinois.

"I would like to showcase what the arts have to offer in Central and Southern Illinois and bring more of the arts from downstate to the Chicago area and vice versa," he said. "Having previously had a one-man art show at the Arts Council headquarters in Chicago, I understand how competitive and important these grants are for supporting the arts and artists. I believe that the arts make for a vibrant and a more culturally aware public, which adds to the quality of life in Illinois significantly."

