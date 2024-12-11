CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced his appointment of transportation expert Gia Biagi to lead the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), pending Senate approval. Biagi brings decades of experience in urban planning, transportation, and public policy, including previously serving as Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation. The announcement comes alongside Omer Osman’s retirement from IDOT after 35 years of service to the agency.

“As my administration continues our ambitious goals to revitalize transportation across the state, I’m excited to appoint Gia Biagi as the next leader of IDOT,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Her expansive portfolio and unique leadership experience will undoubtedly propel IDOT’s mission forward and strengthen Illinois’ infrastructure efforts. I would also like to congratulate Secretary Osman on his retirement and thank him for so many years of dedicated service to our State.”

Omer Osman began his career at IDOT in 1989, working as a civil engineer, and proceeded to move into more challenging leadership roles. He eventually transitioned to executive management of the agency, overseeing historic projects such as the modernization of Interstate 80 in Chicago area, the I-57/74 interchange reconstruction in Champaign-Urbana, capacity improvements to I-57 in southern Illinois and a renewed focus on multimodalism. He was appointed Transportation Secretary in 2019, where he led the agency through the historic Rebuild Illinois bipartisan infrastructure bill. Osman also championed diversity through all levels of the agency, and strongly advocated for minority- and women- owned businesses in partnership with IDOT.

“There has been no greater honor for me than leading this agency, the finest department of transportation anywhere. I cannot thank Gov. Pritzker enough for the opportunity,” said Omer Osman. “Each day, IDOT keeps Illinois safe and connected while promoting quality of life and creating opportunity. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments, including keeping projects on track during a global pandemic. I look forward to seeing new, exciting ideas and projects under the new secretary and the top-notch IDOT staff.”

Biagi joins IDOT after four years of service at the Chicago Department of Transportation. She also served as Principal of Urbanism and Civic Impact at Studio Gang Architects, a Chicago-based architecture and urban design practice, where she advised private- and public- sector clients on urban design, community engagement and land use planning.

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Governor Pritzker and the State Legislature to help deliver a world-class transportation system for Illinois,” said Gia Biagi. “Investments in our critical infrastructure connect our residents to the places they need to go, create jobs, and improve the quality of life in communities in every corner of our state."

Biagi spent more than 10 years at the Chicago Park District, eventually serving as Chief of Staff after years of various leadership and urban development strategy roles.

She brings unique leadership experience as a board member for the Shared Use Mobility Center, a board trustee of the Chicago Architecture Center, an advisory board member of the Women's Transportation Seminar, and a former board member of the National Association of City Transportation Officials. Biagi was recently named a Visiting Fellow at the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas. She earned her bachelor’s from the University of Michigan and her master’s from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

