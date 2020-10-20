SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

CONCEALED CARRY LICENSING REVIEW BOARD

Nancy DePodesta will serve on the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board.* Since 2015, Nancy DePodesta has served as a Partner and Co-Chair of White Collar and Government Litigation Practice Group at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr. Prior to her current role, she was an Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois from 2003 to 2015. DePodesta has been the recipient of multiple professional honors including being named as one of America’s Leading Lawyers in Litigation: White Collar and Government Investigations and ranked as a 2021 Litigation Star by Benchmark Litigation among others. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Indiana University and a Juris Doctor from Illinois Institute of Technology, Kent College of Law.

STATE BOARD OF HEALTH

Angela Oberreiter will serve on the State Board of Health.* Angela Oberreiter has been an optometrist at the Gailey Eye Clinic since 2012 where she treats and manages patient care. Previously, she served as the managing optometrist at Pearle Vision. She is actively involved in various membership organizations such as the Illinois Optometric Association, and in 2011 she was named Young Optometrist of the Year from the American Optometric Association. Oberreiter earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry and a Doctor of Optometry from University of Missouri – St. Louis.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

