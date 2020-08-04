SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION

Jeanne AuBuchon will serve as Arbitrator on the Workers’ Compensation Commission.* AuBuchon leads and is an attorney at AuBuchon Law, LLC. AuBuchon is a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, St. Clair County Bar Association, East St. Louis Bar Association, National Association of Counsel for Children, and Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation Pro Bono Bar. She sits on the Board of Directors for the Lansdowne Community Initiative and is a Precinct Committeewoman for Sugar Loaf Township in St. Clair County. She earned her Bachelor’s in Journalism from University of Missouri-Columbia and Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law.

Gerald Napleton will serve as Arbitrator on the Workers’ Compensation Commission.* Napleton is Associate Attorney at Ridge & Downes, PC where he handles prosecution of worker’s compensation and personal injury matters for injured clients. Napleton is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, where he serves as Chair of the Workers Compensation Section and served as Chairperson of the Young Lawyers Division in 2016. He is also a member of the Illinois Bar Foundation, where he served as Board Member in 2017 and Fellow from 2015 to present. Napleton is also the President of the Marist High School Law Association and Bagpiper with the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band. Napleton earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (Management), Bachelor of Arts (Philosophy) from Saint Xavier University and Juris Doctorate from DePaul University College of Law.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

