Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments To Illinois Boards

Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR AND PUBLIC GUARDIAN Kevin McDermott will serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Moultrie County.*McDermott currently works as an attorney at his namesake firm, and serves as Sangamon County Public Administrator and Guardian. He was formerly an associate attorney with Hart and Southworth, and Acting Director of West Central Illinois Health Systems Agency. He is also the Co-Director and Co-Founder of the McDrew Charity Tennis and Jazz Festival. McDermott earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He also attained a Master of Public Health from the University of Minneapolis and Juris Doctor from St. Louis University. Article continues after sponsor message TEACHERS' RETIREMENT SYSTEM

Matthew Shattockwill serve on the Teachers' Retirement System Board of Trustees.*Shattock is the former CEO of Beam Suntory Incorporated. He previously worked as President of Cadbury Ple - Britain, Ireland, Middle East and Africa, and as COO of Unilever, N.V./Plc. Shattock served in the British Army's Royal Armoured Corps from 1983 until 1986 at the end of his short service commission. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Politics from Durham University. * Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.