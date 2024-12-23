CHICAGO - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration.

Illinois Health Benefits Exchange Advisory Committee

Anusha Thotakura will serve as a Member of the Illinois Health Benefits Exchange Advisory Committee.* Thotakura currently serves as the Director of Illinois Citizen Action, where she successfully led efforts to ban price gouging for generic and off-patent prescription medication.

Article continues after sponsor message

Previously, she served as Special Projects Manager for the Progressive Turnout Project and was a Graduate Civics Fellow with the Blue Haven Initiative. Thotakura earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University.

Stephanie Altman will serve as a Member of the Illinois Health Benefits Exchange Advisory Committee.* Altman is the Director of Healthcare Justice and Senior Director of Policy at the Shriver Center on Poverty Law. She leads the organization’s healthcare advocacy, representing clients in individual and class actions related to healthcare equity and advocating for accessible healthcare through administrative and legislative forums.

Previously, Altman served as Programs and Policy Director at Health & Disability Advocates and as an attorney with the Legal Assistance Foundation. Additionally, she has served on the National Quality Forum MAP Medicaid Child Task Force, the Illinois Affordable Care Act Navigator Training Team, and the Illinois Older Adult Services Advisory Committee. Altman earned a Bachelor of Arts from Grinnell College and a Juris Doctor from Loyola University School of Law.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this: