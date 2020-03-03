SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

HEALTH FACILITIES AND SERVICES REVIEW BOARD

Gary Kaatz will serve on the Health Facilities and Services Review Board.* Katz is a health care professional with experience spanning 46 years. He most recently served as President and CEO of the Rockford Health System. Prior, Kaatz was the President and CEO of the Forum Health System in Ohio and the Associate Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Rush-Presbyterian, St. Luke’s Medical Center. In his volunteer capacity, he serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Easterseals. Kaatz is a recipient of the Jonas Saulk Award from March of Dimes, the Outstanding Faculty Award from Rush University and the Alumni Recognition Award from Penn State University. He is a member of the Rockford Area Economic Development Council, Growth Dimensions and the Illinois Hospitals Association as Chair of the Finance Committee. Kaatz holds a Bachelor of Science in biological health from Penn State University and Master of Business Administration in health care and finance from the University of Chicago.

MEDICAL DISCIPLINARY BOARD

Peter Hofmann will continue to serve on the Medical Disciplinary Board.* Hofmann is currently a partner at Springfield Clinic as a practicing surgeon. In addition, he serves as Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Hofmann is a fellow with the American College of Surgeons as well as a member of the Illinois State Medical Society and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in French from Carleton College and his Medical Doctorate at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR AND PUBLIC GUARDIAN

Charles Scholz will continue to serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Adams County.* Scholz has been an associate and partner at his namesake firm Sholz, Loos, Palmer, Siebers, and Duesterhaus for 27 years. In addition, his public service includes 26 years as Corporation Council in the City of Quincy, an Assistant State’s Attorney in Adams County and Assistant Attorney General in the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. He is the Secretary of Land of Lincoln Legal Aid and a member of the Illinois State Bar Association. Scholz earned his bachelor’s degree in government studies and Juris Doctorate from Mercer University.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

