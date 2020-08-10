Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

Teresa Smith will serve on the Civil Service Commission.* Smith currently works as Executive Director of Human Resources at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Prior to that, Smith served as Deputy Director, Bureau of Personnel with the Department of Central Management Services at the State of Illinois. Smith is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), the FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association, the Illinois Public Employer Labor Association and lead member of the SIU COVID-19 Response Team. Smith earned her Bachelor of Science from Illinois College and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Springfield.

ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY

Roxanna Nava will continue to serve on the Illinois Finance Authority.* Nava was appointed to the Illinois Finance Authority in 2019. She is the Executive Director of Metropolitan Family Services North Center and Evanston/Skokie Valley Center. Prior to joining the Metropolitan Family Services, Nava served as the Chief Small Business Officer for the City of Chicago, where she helped start and grow more than 70,000 businesses. Her prior roles include serving as Director of the State of Illinois Division of Financial Institutions, Assistant Director for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Vice President with The Northern Trust Company. Her civic and community involvement is extensive, including Leadership of Greater Chicago's board, the Cook County State's Attorney Latino Advisory Council, the Illinois Latino Family Commission, the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation, and City Colleges of Chicago's board. Her civic recognitions consist of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award, the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation Leadership Award, and being a Fellow of Leadership Greater Chicago. Nava earned her Master of Business Administration from National Louis University and her Bachelor of Science in Finance from DePaul University.

ILLINOIS INTERNATIONAL PORT DISTRICT BOARD

P.S. Sriraj will serve on the Illinois International Port District Board. * Sriraj is currently a Research Associate Professor and the Director of the Urban Transportation Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Sriraj leads the Urban Transportation Center by working on research projects, teaching graduate courses, advising students and advising public policy focused on transportation. In addition, Sriraj serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Sriraj serves on the Transportation Committee of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) and as Director in the Executive Committee of Council of University Transportation Centers. He is a member of CUTC, APTA, and the Transportation Research Forum. He was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who. Sriraj earned his undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science and his PhD in Civil Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Averil Edwards will serve on the Illinois International Port District Board. * Edwards is currently the Managing Counsel on Environmental, Health & Safety at United Airlines, Inc. Previously, she served as Associate at Winston & Strawn LLP. Edwards serves as volunteer at Equip for Equality, Cabrini-Green Legal Aid Clinic, and the National Immigrant Justice Center. She is a member of the Illinois Bar and Black Women Lawyer’s Association of Greater Chicago. Edwards earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Oakwood University and Juris Doctorate from the University of Chicago Law School.

KASKASKIA REGIONAL PORT DISTRICT BOARD

Mark Chatham will serve on the Kaskaskia Regional Port District Board. * Chatham is currently a Journeyman with the Steamfitters Local 439. Chatham previously worked as a Journeyman for the East St. Louis Carpenters Local 169. Chatham is Trustee for the Delegates for Southern Illinois Building Trades and has received the Community Service Award from Central Illinois Labor Trades. Chatham earned a high school diploma from Belleville Township Highschool East and received an Apprenticeship Certificate of Completion from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

STATE BOARD OF HEALTH

Pilar Guerrero will serve on the State Board of Health. * Guerrero is currently Attending Physician at John H. Jr. Stroger Cook County Hospital and Assistant Professor at Rush Medical Center. Guerrero has contributed to research, book chapters, and publications focused on medical research and medicine. She has also provided several lectures, courses and interviews. She currently volunteers for the NHMA UIC Medical School LMSA, Social Determinants of Health and Emergency Medicine- Cultural Awareness and Language/Disparities in Healthcare and Health Equity, Illinois College of Emergency Medicine Medical Spanish/Culture Course, Medical Organization for Latino Advancement (MOLA) Board of Directors, Mentor for Underrepresented Medical Students, 4-Men Only Community Health Fair, the Illinois Medical Emergency Response Team (IMERT) and the Oral Board Examiner for ICEP Review Course. She is a member of National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) Board of Directors, NHMA, NHMA Annual Conference Planning Committee, NHMA Midwest Regional Chair and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). Guerrero earned a Bachelor of Science, Majors in Nursing and Spanish Language and Literature from Northern Illinois University and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan Medical School.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

