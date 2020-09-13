Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

ADULT USE CANNABIS HEALTH ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Joshua Andre will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Andre is a school social worker and therapist intern at North Shore Academy. Previously, Andre was a Refugee and Immigrant Student Social Work Intern at Chicago Public Schools (Office of Language and Cultural Education). Andre has vast volunteer experience, as well as public speaking and community involvement experience. Andre earned a Bachelor of Social Work from Northeastern Illinois University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois at Chicago: Jane Adams College of Social Work.

Steven Aks will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Aks is currently Director of the Toxikon Consortium, Director of the Division of Toxicology at the Department of Emergency Medicine Cook County Health and Hospitals System. Aks also serves as Emergency Physician and Toxicologist and Professor of Emergency Medicine at Rush University Medical Center. Aks has received multiple honors, award and distinctions. Aks has also delivered multiple lectures locally and nationally, been featured in multiple publications, books, journals, podcasts and interviews. Aks earned a dual Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Psychology from the University of Rochester and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from The New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Carmen Brace will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Brace is Founder of Aclara Research, a cannabis insights and data products company. Previously, Brace held a number of leadership roles with Conagra Brands and the Mars Wrigley Company. Brace has vast experience in community involvement and as a public speaker. Brace earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from the Ohio State University,

James Champion will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Champion is currently a freelance journalist. Champion is a veteran and served in the United State Army and served on the Illinois Medical Cannabis Advisory Board. Champion volunteers PGI (Paws Giving Independence), a not for profit service dog organization that helped him get his own service dog. Champion earned a Bachelor of Arts in Literature and Communications from Benedictine University.

Lois Clarke will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Clarke is the Medical Director at Loretto Hospital. Previously, Clarke served as Attending Physician at Mercy Hospital. Clarke has vast academic, administrative and clinical experience. Clarke has published research and achieved a number of accomplishments. Clarke earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Valparaiso University, Master of Science in Biology from Chicago State University, and Doctor of Medicine from Michigan State University: College of Human Medicine.

Sharon Coleman will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Coleman is Deputy Director of Forensic Science and Justice Services at the Illinois Department of Human Services: Division of Mental Health. Coleman is also Private Practice Clinician and Evaluator at DRC, INC. Coleman has extensive training and teaching experience. Coleman earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Master of Arts in Agency Counseling from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology.

Esther Franco-Payne will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Franco-Payne is Executive Director of Cabrini Green Legal Aid. Previously, Franco-Payne served as Deputy Director of the Illinois Justice Project. Franco-Payne has vast experience in civic engagement and leadership activities and received multiple awards. Franco-Payne earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Illinois Wesleyan University and Master of Arts in Social Work from the University of Chicago – School of Social Service Administration.

Carol DesLauriers will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. DesLauriers is Assistant Vice President of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association. Previously she served as Senior Director of the Illinois Poison Center. DesLauriers is also Faculty at the Toxikon Consortium. DesLauriers has vast research and consulting experience. DesLauriers earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Illinois in Chicago.

Ngozi Ezike will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Ezike is Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Ezike previously worked at Cook County Health where she served as Medical Director at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center. Ezike is a national policy advisor on juvenile correctional health topics and has presented at numerous local and national conferences for medical professionals and youth audiences alike. She has delivered inpatient care at Stroger Hospital as well as primary and preventive care in community and school-based clinics. Ezike earned her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Harvard University and Doctor of Medicine from University of California at San Diego School of Medicine.

John Franklin will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Franklin is Associate Dean for Diversity, Inclusion and Student Support, Chief of Addictions in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Interim Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Franklin has co-authored numerous papers, chapters, books in the areas of addiction, organ transplantation and health disparities. Franklin has served on national committees, community boards and conducted psychiatric disability examinations for the State of Illinois for 20 plus years. Franklin has served as a member of numerous professional organizations and has been recognized for his contributions and commitment to issues of diversity with awards. Franklin earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater from New York University, a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Michigan State University, a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan, a Masters of Science in Epidemiology from Harvard University, and Master of Arts in Medical Humanities and Bioethics from Northwestern University.

Kelly Judge Goldberg will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Judge Goldberg is Founding Partner and Education and Mentorship Director of Gromentum Lab and Owner of Team Human Cultivation. Judge Goldberg is an experienced educator with a demonstrated history of teaching and leading in all types of learning environments. Judge Goldberg earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Master of Education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Grace Hou will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Hou is Secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services. Hou most recently served as the President of Woods Fund Chicago and previously served as the Assistant Secretary at IDHS. Hou has received a number of awards and recognition for her leadership experience. Hou earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Illinois at Springfield.

Luke Howieson will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Howieson is a Captain with the DeKalb Fire Department, Instructor at the College of DuPage, Romeoville Fire Academy and Illinois Fire Service Institute. Howieson is also Vice President of the Associated Firefighters of Illinois. Howieson is a graduate of St. Charles High School and received certifications from the College of DuPage, Illinois Fire Service Institute and the Illinois Fire Inspectors Association.

Marco Jacome will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Jacome is Executive Director of Healthcare Alternative Systems, Inc. Jacome has served on multiple community and government boards. Jacome earned a Bachelor’s in Psychology and Sociology from North Park University and a graduate degree in Family and Community Counseling from Northeastern Illinois University.

Kristopher Krane will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Krane is Managing Partner and President 4Front Ventures & Mission Partners and 4Front Advisors. Previously Krane served as Director of Client Services at CannBe and Executive Director of Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Krane has been published in publications and has multiple professional memberships. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from American University.

Henry Lewis Tyler will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Tyler is a veteran and served in the United States Army. Tyler has experience in wellness recovery and certifications in counseling.

Marvin Lindsey will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Lindsey is Executive Director of ProviderCo and Chief Executive Officer of Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois. Lindsey has extensive experience in research and counseling. Lindsey earned a Bachelor of Arts from DePaul University and Master of Social Work from the Jane Adams School of Social Work at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Zachary Marcus will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Marcus is Attending Physician at NorthShore Medical Group, and Clinician Educator at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. Marcus has been published in multiple publications and has delivered local and national presentations. Marcus is a member of multiple professional organizations and received multiple accreditations. Marcus earned a Bachelor of Arts in American Civilization from Brown University, a Masters of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge, and Medical Degree from the Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Karen Madura will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Madura is a Certified School Nurse at CUSD 303. Madura has extensive research experience and has been published in multiple publications. Madura earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Fitness and Health Promotion from Central Michigan University, a Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois in Chicago, and Associate of Applied Science Nursing from Elgin Community College.

LaTasha Nelson will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Nelson is Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Feinberg School of Medicine. Nelson has earned multiple honors and awards and has received multiple grant awards. Nelson has been an invited lecturer for local and national lectures. Nelson earned a Bachelor of Sciences in Biology from Alabama State University, a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and a Masters of Science in Clinical Investigation from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Jordan Powell will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Powell is President and Chief Executive Officer of Illinois Primary Healthcare Association. Powell previously served as Assistant Director of Government Relations of the Illinois Press Association and Legislative Liaison of the Illinois Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice. Powell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

Priyanka Rajaram will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Rajaram is a specialist in the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care at DuPage Medical Group. She was previously Assistant Professor of Medicine at Emory University. Rajaram has received multiple awards and been published in multiple publications. Rajaram earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Illinois at Chicago and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine.

Nestor Ramirez will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Ramirez is a medical professional with decades of medical and academic experience. Ramirez has earned multiple awards and been published in various publications. Ramirez earned a Master of Public Health from University of Antioquia National School of Public Health and Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from Pontifical Xaverian University, School of Medicine.

Julie Rodriguez will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Rodriguez is Vice President of Association House of Chicago. Rodriguez has held multiple roles within the organization including Behavioral Health Division Director. Rodriguez earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Science in Applied Family and Child Studies from Northern Illinois University.

Kevin Rynn will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Rynn is Vice Dean and Clinical Professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy. Rynn has extensive medical and academic experience. Rynn has been published in local and national publications, as well as received multiple grants and awards for his extensive research. Rynn received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Rutgers University and a Doctor of Pharmacy from Duquesne University.

Marcia Tan will serve on the Adult Use Cannabis Health Advisory Committee. Tan is Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago in the Department of Public Health Sciences and previously served as Provost’s Fellow and Instructor. Tan has extensive scholarship experience and has received multiple honors, prizes and awards for her work. Tan earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Alabama, Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from Emory University Rollins School of Public Health, and Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Health Psychology from the University of Miami.

HEALTH FACILITIES AND SERVICES REVIEW BOARD

Stacy Grundy will serve on the Health Facilities and Services Review Board.* Grundy is Assistant Instructor at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Previously, Grundy served as Pandemic Health Worker Program Director at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Direct HIV/HVC Testing Grant Manager at the Illinois Department of Public Health. Grundy has extensive academic experience and has delivered multiple conference presentations and been published in multiple publications.

* Appointments pending confirmation.

