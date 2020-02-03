Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

ILLINOIS COMMERCE COMMISSION

Michael Carrigan will serve on the Illinois Commerce Commission.* After nearly 20 years of service, Carrigan recently retired from the Illinois AFL-CIO, which represents nearly 900,000 union members across the state. He served as its president from February 2007 to December 2019 and as secretary-treasurer for seven years prior. Carrigan began his career as an apprentice electrician at the Decatur-based IBEW Local 146, where he spent 22 years rising the ranks as a journeyman wireman, business agent and finally as its business manager and financial secretary. Carrigan serves on the National AFL-CIO Executive Council and formerly served as Chair of the State Midwest Region AFL-CIO. He is a previously served on the Decatur City Council. Carrigan is co-chair of the Illinois Building and Construction Trades Statewide Committee and an advisory member of the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. He earned his undergraduate degree from MacMurray College.

STATE BOARD OF HEALTH

Article continues after sponsor message

Melissa Storck will serve on the State Board of Health.* Storck currently serves as the public health administrator of the Fayette County Health Department. Previously, she was the president and CEO of Labyrinth Healthcare Consulting and the Director of Case Management and Performance Improvement at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital. Storck earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Executive Master of Business Administration from Oakland University.

WAUKEGAN PORT DISTRICT BOARD

Greg Petry will serve on the Waukegan Port District Board.* Petry previously served as the Executive Director of the Waukegan Park District until his retirement in 2017 and has since established Greg Petry Consulting LLC which focuses on strategic planning and leadership training for park districts, municipalities and non-profit organizations. He has also served on the City of Waukegan Economic Development Committees for over 30 years as well as the St. Anastasia School Board, Exchange Club, Knights of Columbus and the Jaycees. Petry earned his bachelor’s degree from Manhattan College and master’s degree from Penn State University.

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION MEDICAL FEE ADVISORY BOARD

Mike Macellaio will serve on the Workers’ Compensation Medical Fee Advisory Board.* Macellaio currently serves as Secretary-Treasurer of the Chicago and Cook County Building and Construction Trades Council. Previously, he worked as Director of Governmental Affairs for the Laborer’s District Council of Chicago and Vicinity LECET, advocating on behalf of both laborers and contractors. In addition, Macellaio served as the Labor Liaison and Prevailing Wage Enforcement Officer for the Illinois Office of the Comptroller. In a voluntary capacity, he has served as President of the Illinois Prevailing Wage Council for several years. Macellaio attended Moraine Valley Community College before graduating from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this: