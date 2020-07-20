Gov. Pritzker Announces Four Appointments to Illinois Boards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD Ruben Ramirez will continue to serve on the Illinois Gaming Board.* Ramirez was appointed to the Illinois Gaming Board in 2019. He has a 28-year tenure with the Chicago Police Department, ?currently serving as a training group supervisor in the Bureau of Organized Crime. Ramirez started his police career in the 009th District as a patrol officer, eventually becoming a member of the district tactical team. He has since served on the Gang Investigations, Legal Affairs, Public Housing, Marine/Helicopter and Narcotics units. In 2001, Ruben was promoted to Sergeant. He holds a certification as a first responder medical from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A certified Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) instructor, Ruben received his Master of Science in Public Safety Administration and Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement Management from Calumet College of St. Joseph. ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY Drew Beres will serve on the Illinois Finance Authority.* Beres currently works as a founding partner at the general corporate law practice Croke, Fairchild, Morgan and Beres. He previously worked at Kirkland and Ellis general corporate law practice as an associate, General Counsel and Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the Office of Chicago City Treasurer Kurt A. Summers, Mayer Brown LLP as an associate and Chicago Public Schools as Special Assistant to the CEO. Beres is a board member of the Chicago Council of Lawyers and the Becoming A Man Advisory Board. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English from the University of Michigan, Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, and Juris Doctor from Northwestern University, Pritzker School of Law. Article continues after sponsor message William Hobert will serveas Chair ofthe Illinois Finance Authority. Hobert was appointed to the Illinois Finance Authority in 2019. He is a managing member of WH Trading, a global proprietary derivatives trading firm he founded in 1994 in Chicago. WH Trading provides liquidity to a wide range of futures and options markets including: Interest Rate, Foreign Exchange, Agricultural Commodity and Energy products. He is also on the Board of Directors of the CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace. Hobert chairs the Board of My Block My Hood My City, serves on the President's Board of UCAN and is involved with AUSL. He attended Wesleyan University. TEACHERS' RETIREMENT SYSTEM Devon Bruce will continue to serve on the Teachers' Retirement System Board of Trustees.* Bruce was appointed to the Teachers' Retirement System Board of Trustees in 2019. He is a partner at the law firm of Power, Rogers & Smith. Prior to joining the firm in 1994, he was a law clerk for Justice Moses Harrison II on the Illinois Supreme Court. Bruce previously served in various public sector roles as the Chairman of the Illinois State Board of Investment, which oversaw approximately $18 billion dollars of pension funds, and the University of Illinois Board of Trustees and the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority. He also taught at the University of Illinois College of Law and the Trinity College, Dublin, School of Law as a visiting professor. He currently serves on various public and charity boards including Navy Pier, the American Ireland Fund and the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago. * Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending