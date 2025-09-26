CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the appointment of members to the newly created Autism Data Privacy Advisory Group, established under Executive Order 2025-02 to strengthen protections for the civil and human rights of people with autism in Illinois.

“More than ever before, protecting the rights and dignity of people with autism requires both innovation and vigilance,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This Advisory Group reflects the breadth of expertise and lived experience we need to make Illinois a national leader in autism rights and data privacy. I am grateful to these distinguished volunteers for their service.”

The Executive Order came in response to a flurry of concerning actions and statements from Trump’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including falsely linking vaccines to autism, announcing a national autism patient registry, and diminishing the abilities of people with autism.

The Advisory Group brings together leaders in medicine, law, education, advocacy, and technology to safeguard sensitive data and advance privacy, opportunity, and inclusion for Illinoisans with autism.

Appointed members include:

Dr. Kruti Acharya – Associate Professor at University of Illinois Chicago. ?

Ruth Aguilar– Senior Ligas Family Advocate at The Arc of Illinois. ?

Mike Baker – Parent advocate for autism and developmental disability policy.

Stephanie Brown – President of the Autism Society of Southern Illinois.

Pat Brown – Deputy General Counsel, Illinois Department of Human Services.

Will Hrabe – Assistant Legal Counsel, Illinois State Board of Education.

Kimberly Johnson – Board President, Chicagoland Autism Connection.

Colin Killick – Executive Director, Autistic Self Advocacy Network.

Clint Paul – President and CEO, Vision for Hope.

Dr. Jennifer Seo – Pediatric Medicine Medical Advisor, Illinois Department of Public Health.

Dr. Helen Tager-Flusberg –Director, Center for Autism Research and Excellence at Boston University

Dr. Andy Shih – Chief Science Officer, Autism Speaks.

Dr. Yang Wang – Professor, School of Information Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“This group will play a crucial role in shaping ethical, effective policies around data use that protect families while improving services,” said Grace Hou, Deputy Governor for Health and Human Services. “We look forward to their insights and recommendations.”

The Advisory Group will begin meeting this fall and will deliver recommendations to the Governor over the next year.

