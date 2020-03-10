SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

STATE UNIVERSITIES RETIREMENT SYSTEM

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Scott Hendrie will serve on the State Universities Retirement System Board of Trustees.* Hendrie is the Vice President of Finance & Treasury at the Carle Foundation, serving on both their Retirement Plan and Health and Welfare Committees. Hendrie is a member of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine Joint Liaison Committee and a Board Observer for Ascension Ventures IV, L.P. Prior to his tenure at Carle Health, he worked for First Busey Corporation, a financial holding company, for 15 years. Hendrie received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in Finance and Economics. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst charter in 1999.

* Appointment pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this:

Thompson & Lengacher Announces Retirement and New Ownership
5 days ago
Alton Police K9 Jax Retires After Decade Of Dedicated Service
Feb 15, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Highlights Social Security on Standing Up for Illinois Tour
Mar 22, 2025
Revity Credit Union Elects Board Of Directors & Receives State Awards
Mar 11, 2025
Letter To The Editor: Nurses and Teachers Demand Fairness in Illinois Retirement System
Feb 23, 2025

 