Gov. Pritzker Announces Appointment to State Board

SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

STATE UNIVERSITIES RETIREMENT SYSTEM

Scott Hendrie will serve on the State Universities Retirement System Board of Trustees.* Hendrie is the Vice President of Finance & Treasury at the Carle Foundation, serving on both their Retirement Plan and Health and Welfare Committees. Hendrie is a member of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine Joint Liaison Committee and a Board Observer for Ascension Ventures IV, L.P. Prior to his tenure at Carle Health, he worked for First Busey Corporation, a financial holding company, for 15 years. Hendrie received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in Finance and Economics. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst charter in 1999.

* Appointment pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.