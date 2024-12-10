CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced Beth McElroy Kirkwood as his appointment to fill the vacant seat on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago Board of Commissioners. Kirkwood has spent more than a decade in public service in Orland Park across multiple city departments. Kirkwood will fill the vacancy left by Mariyana Spyropolous, who was elected Clerk of Cook County Circuit court in November.

“Beth McElroy Kirkwood is an example of someone who has made serving her community a lifelong priority, and I’m proud to appoint her to continue this legacy of service on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board,” said Governor Pritzker. “The MWRD serves a crucial role in ensuring the greater Chicagoland area has access to clean and safe water, protecting millions of Illinoisans.”

Kirkwood was appointed Orland Township Committeeperson in 2021. Kirkwood also serves on the Moraine Valley Community College Board of Trustees and has served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Open Lands Commission, and the Zoning Board of Appeals in her home of Orland Park. Kirkwood holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Benedictine University and is certified as an English as a Second Language Teacher.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Pritzker for placing his trust in me with this appointment,” said Beth McElroy Kirkwood. “The South Suburbs are a dynamic and growing region, and having dedicated representation at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is vital to supporting our continued growth and success. I am committed to ensuring our community’s needs are met and our resources are protected for generations to come.”

