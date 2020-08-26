Gov. Pritzker Announces An Appointment to Illinois Boards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration: ILLINOIS RACING BOARD Article continues after sponsor message Dan Beiser will continue to serve on the Illinois Racing Board and re-designated to serve as Chair.* Beiser represented the 111th legislative district in the Illinois House Representatives from 2004 to 2017. He previously served as an alderman and city treasurer in Alton, Illinois. Beiser also taught behavioral disorder pre-teen and teenagers at the Educational Therapy Center for eight years. Beiser was the former president of the Catholic Charities Advisory Board and Illinois Municipal Treasurers Association. He received his Master of Science in Special Education and his double Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication and Recreational Administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. * Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending