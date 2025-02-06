CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker announced an open call for poets statewide to apply to be considered as the next Illinois Poet Laureate. The Illinois Poet Laureate is an honorary state position appointed by the Governor, tasked with promoting access to literary arts and raising awareness through statewide community engagement. The Office of the Governor is partnering with the Illinois Arts Council, Illinois Humanities, and the Poetry Foundation to collaborate on the search process and in supporting the position.

“The selection of a poet laureate is a unique opportunity to bring awareness to our state’s rich history of literary arts and shine a spotlight on the amazing poets that call Illinois home,” said Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker. “We were proud to name Angela Jackson as Illinois Poet Laureate in 2020 and are excited to review another group of amazingly talented candidates to select from.”

Illinois has a long history of having acclaimed poets laureate including Howard B. Austin (1936-1962), Carl Sandburg (1962-1967), Gwendolyn Brooks (1968-2000), and Kevin Stein (2003-2017). In 2020, Governor Pritzker named Angela Jackson as the state’s fifth poet laureate and declared John Prine posthumously as the first Honorary Poet Laureate of Illinois.

"This has been the experience of my life,” said Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson. “If you have been a well-regarded poet for years and find that you have more to give, then you should think about serving as Illinois Poet Laureate. So step up and go for it."

“The Illinois Poet Laureate serves as a vital bridge between the arts and our communities,” said Joshua Davis-Ruperto, Executive Director of the Illinois Arts Council. “We invite poets from all backgrounds to apply for this opportunity to celebrate our state’s diverse voices and stories. Together, we can inspire a deeper appreciation for poetry among all Illinoisans.”

“The position of Illinois Poet Laureate has a storied legacy. As Illinois' first Black Poet Laureate, Gwendolyn Brooks transformed the honor into a promise - to encourage and support youth poets throughout the state,” said Gabrielle Lyon, Executive Director of Illinois Humanities. “Poet Laureate Angela Jackson has carried this legacy forward as an ambassador for poetry, creativity, and self-expression. We look forward to welcoming a new Poet Laureate who will continue this distinguished tradition.”

“The Illinois Poet Laureate has the distinct privilege of elevating poetry and its ability to inspire us to tap into our creative voice,” said Poetry Foundation president and CEO, Michelle T. Boone. “On behalf of our entire board of trustees and staff, we thank outgoing poet laureate Angela Jackson for her service to Illinois through poetry and look forward to welcoming the next poet who will fill this important role.”

A Search Committee made up of qualified individuals representing a diverse group of literary experts, writers, educators, and advocates from across the state will oversee the application and first round of selection. First Lady MK Pritzker serves as the Honorary Chair of the committee.

As a distinguished poet, the Poet Laureate represents and celebrates the diversity and history of Illinois by promoting literacy and the art of poetry through making content available and presentations at a range of public, educational, private, and electronic venues – including, but not limited to, schools, libraries, universities, community colleges, local writing groups, online, and social media. As a champion of the state’s literary community, the Poet Laureate endeavors to promote the many cultural and artistic achievements of the State of Illinois and demonstrates a commitment to promoting and celebrating the literature of Illinois’ diverse cultures, ages, abilities, orientations, and rural and urban regions.

Interested individuals can find details including eligibility requirements, application guidelines, and important deadlines at https://arts.illinois.gov/search-for-next-poet-laureate.html. Eligible poets are encouraged to apply by March 5, 2025, and the next Poet Laureate will be announced by April 30, 2025. The individual selected will serve an at-will four-year term from July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2029.

