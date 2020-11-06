Michael MadiganSPRINGFIELD - Gov. J.B. Pritzker made an official answer to a question of whether or not he believed Michael Madigan should resign from his Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois position and the response was "yes."

Pritzker answered the question at his daily COVID-19 press briefing Friday. Gov. Pritzker also agreed with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider that the longtime political leader's implication in the federal bribery probe indeed hurt Democrats in Tuesday's election returns.

Last night in a television interview, Senator Dick Durbin said about Speaker Michael Madigan: “All across our state – and the advertising told the story – we paid a heavy price for the Speaker’s chairmanship of the Democratic Party...I hope he takes that to heart and understands that his presence as chairman of our party has not helped.”

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Schneider released the following statement in response:

“Let me be clear: a superficial and political demotion as Chairman of the DPI does nothing to end Madigan’s reign of corruption as Speaker of the House. His position at the heights of our state government is where he derives his power and where he still diligently gives Governor Pritzker his marching orders. Suggesting the Speaker step down as party chair is a cop-out.”

U.S. Sen. Duckworth has also urged Madigan to resign as Ilinois Speaker of the House.

