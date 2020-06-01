CHICAGO – In response to a City of Chicago request, Governor J.B. Pritzker activated 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to assist the Chicago Police Department in protecting the City of Chicago and its residents. The Guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their first amendment rights.

“At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism. To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change.”

