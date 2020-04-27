JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced plans Monday for a two-phase plan to reopen the state that launches May 4 and extends through May 31. The state has been shutdown to May 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A key to the plan is it allows restaurants to reopen their dining rooms, but tables and seating must adhere to social distancing guidelines, he said. The governor encouraged drive-thru and curbside pickup at restaurants at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plans include expanded state testing and reserves of PPE, monitoring and expanding health care capacity and an improvement of prediction of potential outbreaks.

Houses of worship will reopen and services can be held as long as there is social distancing.

Gyms, barbershops, community centers, aquatic centers and libraries will reopen as long as social distancing is followed.

Missouri has recorded a total of 7,171 cases of COVID-19 with 288 deaths to date.

