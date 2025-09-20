SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Arts Council (IAC) announce awards totaling $16.2 million in grants to 1,123 artists, arts organizations, and communities throughout Illinois. This year's funding empowers the creative sector, bolsters youth employment in the arts, and enhances regional arts initiatives across the state.

“The arts enrich our lives, our communities, and our culture,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With key arts funding under attack at the federal level, I’m proud that Illinois is continuously investing in our state’s talented artists, encouraging young people to pursue their passions in the arts sector, and enhancing communitywide access to arts initiatives.”

Grant programs funded in the first quarter of FY26 include the Creative Accelerator Fund (CAF), General Operating Support (GOS) with Youth Employment in the Arts (YEA) and Regional Arts Partner (RAP) grants. These programs fortify the state's vibrant cultural landscape and foster community engagement.

Key Takeaways from the FY26 Grant Allocations:

Creative Accelerator Fund: A total of $1 million was distributed to 100 artists across all regions, each receiving a $10,000 taxable award. This fund is aimed at enhancing the creative workforce of Illinois.

A total of $1 million was distributed to 100 artists across all regions, each receiving a $10,000 taxable award. This fund is aimed at enhancing the creative workforce of Illinois. General Operating Support and Youth Employment in the Arts: Over $14.6 million was awarded to 1,023 organizations, emphasizing the importance of sustainable arts programming and youth employment opportunities. The YEA component supports organizations in hiring young individuals aged 14-22, fostering their development in the arts sector.

Over $14.6 million was awarded to 1,023 organizations, emphasizing the importance of sustainable arts programming and youth employment opportunities. The YEA component supports organizations in hiring young individuals aged 14-22, fostering their development in the arts sector. Regional Arts Partner Grants: With $575,000 allocated, these grants enable partner organizations to develop responsive grantmaking processes based on local community needs.

"These grants are a powerful investment in the artists, arts organizations, and communities of Illinois. By supporting our creative ecosystem, we are fostering innovation, cultural diversity, and economic vitality across the state," said Nora Daley, Chair of the IAC Board.

"The arts are a cornerstone of Illinois' identity and economy. This funding not only supports artists and organizations but also enriches our communities and inspires future generations. We are proud to continue our commitment to making the arts accessible to all," said Joshua Davis-Ruperto, Executive Director of IAC.

In the wake of the Pritzker Administration’s commitment to the arts, IAC grants have provided over $196 million since 2019, marking a significant increase in funding aimed at supporting Illinois’ vibrant creative sector. Visit the IAC’s website for a summary of FY26 Q1 grants by region and by program.

