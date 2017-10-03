COLLINSVILLE, IL - Got Your Six Support Dogs, a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, is welcoming it newest group of veterans, first responders, and their four-legged friends beginning October 3 and ending October 10.

Training is taking place each day at American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia Street, in Collinsville, IL.

Five participants from across the U.S. will be in attendance to meet their new four-legged companion and learn how to utilize the dog for best results. The participants will receive classroom training on dog behavior, dog body language, basic obedience training, trauma resiliency, and more.

Each veteran or first responder will return home with their fully trained dog to help combat the issues associated with PTSD.

Best photo opportunities are from 11am to 4pm.

ABOUT GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS

Got Your Six Support Dogs supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com

