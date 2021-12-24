MARYVILLE – Got Your Six Support Dogs announced it has been named a “2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits.

GYSSD provides lifesaving service dogs to veterans and first responders, locally and nationally, at no cost.

“We are honored to be named a 2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” says Samantha Steinmann, Development Coordinator at Got Your Six Support Dogs. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including, pairing ten veterans and first responders with dogs in October, and beginning an obedience training program for the public.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Got Your Six Support Dogs received from volunteers, donors, and aid recipients. “Got Your Six has been a continuous line of support for me and my dog. The road to healing never stops and they have been by my side every step of the way. The friendships and unconditional love they give has been a major part of my healing and reconnecting with my wife and kids,” says one past recipient.

“Got Your Six Support Dogs is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Got Your Six Support Dogs.”

GreatNonprofits is the largest donation website for nonprofits and where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers, and recipients of aid.

The complete list of 2021 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at: https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2021/Issue:All/Page:1

About Got Your Six Support DogsGot Your Six Support Dogs is committed to providing specialized service dogs to veterans and first-responders suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and/or sexual trauma. Our mission is to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs.



About GreatNonprofits

GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

