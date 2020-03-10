MARYVILLE — Got Your Six Support Dogs (GYSSD) has publicly launched its capital campaign, the Salute to Service Campaign, to raise funds to purchase and renovate a new facility in Maryville, Ill.

GYSSD has purchased the 10,334 square-foot building at 6 Schiber Court, Maryville, Ill. with the $400,000 raised from the campaign privately. Now, they are taking the campaign public and seeking donations to meet their $750,000 goal so they can renovate the building.

“We are very fortunate and grateful to have raised over half of our goal for the Capital Campaign,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director at Got Your Six Support Dogs. “We need your help to continue our work in giving these brave men and women their lives back. They have had our backs and now it is time that we have their backs.”

With this new facility, GYSSD can continue to provide specialized service dogs to veterans and first-responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and/or sexual trauma. The goal is to increase the volume of people served and enhance their programs to include an apprenticeship program teaching veterans and first-responders to become certified dog trainers, a dog training academy for the community and a full-time therapist on staff.

For more information on the Community Dog Training Academy and to register your dog for classes, visit: https://gotyoursixsupportdogs. org/dog-training-academy/. To learn more about GYSSD’s Salute to Service Campaign and to make a donation, visit: https://gotyoursixsupportdogs. org/salute-to-service- campaign/.





