COLLINVILLE -Got Your Six Support Dogs,a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, announces they have received a $1,000 grant from the Employees Community Fund (ECF) of Boeing St. Louis.

Boeing is committed to invest in the areas where our employees live, work, and play. The ECF of Boeing St. Louis is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit and a separate entity from The Boeing Company. It works within all three of Boeing’s community investment strategies to develop a site-specific plan tailored to the particular needs of our region, focusing a number of its grants on our heroes, veterans and families.

“We are pleased to have received this grant from The ECF of Boeing St. Louis. These funds will help us improve the lives of those suffer from PTSD by finding, selecting and training a dog plus providing therapeutic services, housing and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring for those who have sacrificed for our country. The grant supports our efforts to further our operations in order to serve more deserving veterans,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs.

ABOUT GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS

Got Your Six Support Dogs, based in Collinsville, IL, supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dogs’ goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com

