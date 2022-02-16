MARYVILLE - Got Your Six Support Dogs will be hosting their annual trivia night on Saturday, March 12th at the Madison County Firemen’s Hall in Collinsville, IL.

This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds from the event go towards their mission to provide lifesaving service dogs to veterans and first responders with severe PTSD and/ or sexual trauma.

Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of GYSSD, is eager for the upcoming event.

“Our trivia night is a yearly hit. Not only does it give the community a chance to have a fun night and learn more about our mission, but it also helps us meet our fundraising goals to provide PTSD service dogs at no cost to veterans and first-responders,” explained Lanahan.

Individuals can register by going to https://gotyoursixsupportdogs.org/home/event-sign-up/. VIP tables are $200 and come with a server for their table and preferential seating. General tables are $160. Registration ends on Monday, February 21st.

The organization is still accepting items for their silent auction and accepting donations for their “Cooler of Booze” raffle. Contact Sam Steinmann, Development Coordinator, at sam@gyssd.org for more information.

Got Your Six Support Dogs (GYSSD) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to providing specialized service dogs to veterans and first-responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and/or sexual trauma. Their mission is to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs. The organization began in 2015 due to the need of veterans and first-responders requesting PTSD service dogs when all other methods of treatment have failed. Headquartered in Maryville, Ill., GYSSD trains service dogs and matches them with veterans and first-responders throughout the U.S. at no cost to them. They also train therapy dogs to serve local area residents in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, etc., and offer basic obedience training services to the public. For more information, visit: www.gotyoursixsupportdogs.org.

