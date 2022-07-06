Got Your Six Support Dogs 6th Annual Golf Scramble Held For Veterans & First Responders With PTSD.

MARYVILLE - Got Your Six Support Dogs will be hosting their 6th Annual Golf Scramble at Belk Park on Friday, August 19th.

All proceeds from the event go towards their mission to provide lifesaving service dogs to veterans and first responders with severe PTSD and/ or sexual trauma. The organization gives these dogs to recipients at no cost.

Andy Canning, the past recipient at GYSSD, is eager for the upcoming event.

“This, in particular, the scramble is my favorite to play in, out of the numerous scrambles I get into every year. Outside of the outstanding facility it’s held at and the great benefits added in for the players from Got Your Six, I also get to support an organization that helps our nation's heroes, as well as assisting their families to regain their life and independence,” explained Canning.

Teams of four can register for the event by emailing or mailing forms to GYSSD Development Coordinator, Sam, at sam@gyssd.com. The registration fee for a four-person team is $400 and comes with lunch and “swag bags”. $20 mulligans and $20 skins are also available. Registration ends on Tuesday, July 19th.

The organization is still accepting $100 hole sponsors, $200 range sponsors, $300 golfer gift sponsors, and $500 event sponsors for the event, Contact, Sam, at sam@gyssd.org for more information.

Got Your Six Support Dogs (GYSSD) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to providing specialized service dogs to veterans and first-responders suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder and/or sexual trauma. Their mission is to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs. The organization began in 2015 due to the need of veterans and first-responders requesting PTSD service dogs when all other methods of treatment have failed. Headquartered in Maryville, Ill., GYSSD trains service dogs and matches them with veterans and first-responders throughout the U.S. at no cost to them. They also train therapy dogs to serve local area residents in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, etc., and offer basic obedience training services to the public. For more information, visit www.gotyoursixsupportdogs.org.

