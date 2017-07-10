COLLINVILLE - Got Your Six Support Dogs, a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, will host a special kickball tournament, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 29, 2017, at Woodland Park in Collinsville.

All funds will be used to help locate and train dogs, provide housing and meet the growing demand of veterans nationwide.

The fee is $160 per team. Each team can consist of 8-11 players, at least two of which must be a former or current member of the military or a first responder.

The winning team will receive a $320 cash prize and an awesome trophy. The second place team will receive a $160 cash prize. The event includes music by Greg Silsby and The Rum Drum Ramblers. Food will provided by Sugarfire.

“This is a most special kickball tournament built around our former military members and first responders. It is a great way to honor those men and women in a fun environment, and at the same time, raise funds to support the growing needs of those who suffer from PTSD,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs.

“We have great track record of helping our heroes but also have a long waiting list of veterans who wish to utilize our services. The kickball tournament will help us raise some of the funds to increase our outreach and help improve the lives of those who served,” Lanahan said.

To register visit Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gotyoursixptsdsupportdogs or call (618) 530-0237.

ABOUT GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS

Got Your Six Support Dogs supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com

