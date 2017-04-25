JERSEYVILLE - The Got Faith weekend is rapidly approaching and will occur May 5, 6 and 7 in Jersey County.

Several businesses throughout Jersey County are offering savings and discounts during the three-day weekend. The hope is some of the save while shopping will go to Got Faith, a local faith-based interdenominational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a primary mission to feed and inspire the hungry.

Steve Pegram is the founder of the organization and said he believes that people should serve others not just during the Christmas season, but year round. He said this is another way to provide needed service to others. Pegram has spent years developing the Got Faith organization to help the needy.

“Got Faith has been around for about 10 years,” Pegram said. “These businesses in my opinion just get bombarded with people coming in with donations. For this program, it is our way of saying thank you to the businesses. There are 62 Jersey County stores involved. We also have T-shirts for sale.”

Pegram said the Got Faith weekend is an awesome event and helps bring the community together.

Pegram asks that people who wish to contribute money from their savings at the different businesses to put into their church basket.

For more information, contact Pegram at (618) 786-3550. Purchase T-shirts from Julie's Graphics, the Jersey County Shopper, Nature Kist 2nd Time Around Consignment Shop and First United Methodist Church for $10.

For information about participating businesses, view the list below:

2nd Time Around Consignment Shop - 25 percent off regular priced items

Affordable Storage & U Haul - 20 percent off 1st 2 months storage

Angel Ministries - Free hugs

Auto Zone - 10 percent off regular priced items

Betty’s Get-n-Go - Free vanilla cone, Fieldon

Bishop Eyecare - Free cleaning cloth

CNB Bank Jerseyville - Friday & Saturday - Free nylon bag

Charity Works - 11-4 Friday only, $5 bag of clothes

CVS/Pharmacy - 20 percent off any regular priced items

Dennis Ford State Farm - Road Atlas

Domino’s Pizza - 20 percent off any regular priced pizza

Dot’s Sewing - 4 free pants hemming, Thursday only

Expresso Yourself Bakery - 10 percent of total purchase excluding special orders.

Farm & Home - 10 percent off regular priced items (some exclusions apply)

Fran & Marilyn’s - Buy 1 get 1 free pasta

Glo Tan - Free upgrade

Great Clips - $3 off haircut or product purchase

Halpin Music - Friday and Saturday - 10 percent off any purchase - even sale prices

Hardee’s - 20 percent off regular priced items, not including combos

Harvest Inn - 10 percent off night stay

Hill’s Barber Shop - Friday and Saturday - $2 off a hair cut

Hope Chest - $1 off any purchase $5 or more

Imo’s Pizza - 20 percent off any regular priced pizza

Jefferson Trailer Sales - 20 percent off select parts

Jersey County Journal - Half priced classified ads, May 5 only

Jerseyville Library - One free item from Friends of the Library booksale room

Jersey State Bank - Jerseyville and Grafton - Free shopping list and pen

Julie’s Graphics - 5 percent off Friday orders only

Los Tres Amigos - 10 percent off regular price meal

Lost Treasures - 5 percent off $100-$500 purchase except sale items

Lula Bells - 20 percent off regular priced item, no special offers

Marshall’s Chevy, Buick, GMC - Free T-shirt or hat

Marks Appliance - 10 percent off

Midwest Tropical - 10 percent off livestock and food

McCarry’s Dairyland - Buy 1 get 1 small ice cream cone - no yogurt

Medford Food Mart - Free 20 ounce soda with personal pizza or 3 chicken tenders

Nature Kist - 20 percent off any 1 Now product

New Beginnings - Friday only, $3 off haircut

Nick’s Pancake House - Friday and Saturday only from 9-1 free beverage with meal

Olive Branch - Free dessert with any purchase

Outrageous Outdoors - 10 percent off regular priced clothing

O’Reilly’s Auto Parts - 10 percent off regular priced items

Peg’s Flower Cottage - $1 off total purchase Friday and Saturday

Pig on a Wing - Free soda and chips with sandwich purchase.

Quality Auto Network - Free pen

Red Bird Deli - 10 percent off any purchase

Pizza Hut - 10 percent off regular purchase items

Ruby & Elleie’s Dollarama - Free key chain with $10 purchase

Shop and Save - First 25 people with T-shirt free 2-liter super chill soda

Scentsy - Michelle LeMarsh free samples Friday only, 500 Pearl St.

Smart Style Salon - 20 percent off retail purchase

Stadium Theater - $1 off a #5 Combo

State Street Grill - Buy 1 pork or catfish fritter get 1 free.

Super 8 - 10 percent off night’s stay

Sweet Pea’s - $5 off total purchase and name in door prize drawing.

Taco Bell - 10 percent off purchase

U.S. Cellular - Freebies

Walgreens - 25 percent off $10 or ore photos in store only

The Whole Scoop - $3 off pizza, Grafton

Womack Heating & Cooling - Call (618) 639-3386 and mention Got Faith? in month of May - $25 off any repair

World Finance - Free promo items