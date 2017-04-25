Got Faith weekend set for May 5-7 in Jersey County
JERSEYVILLE - The Got Faith weekend is rapidly approaching and will occur May 5, 6 and 7 in Jersey County.
Several businesses throughout Jersey County are offering savings and discounts during the three-day weekend. The hope is some of the save while shopping will go to Got Faith, a local faith-based interdenominational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a primary mission to feed and inspire the hungry.
Steve Pegram is the founder of the organization and said he believes that people should serve others not just during the Christmas season, but year round. He said this is another way to provide needed service to others. Pegram has spent years developing the Got Faith organization to help the needy.
“Got Faith has been around for about 10 years,” Pegram said. “These businesses in my opinion just get bombarded with people coming in with donations. For this program, it is our way of saying thank you to the businesses. There are 62 Jersey County stores involved. We also have T-shirts for sale.”
Pegram said the Got Faith weekend is an awesome event and helps bring the community together.
Pegram asks that people who wish to contribute money from their savings at the different businesses to put into their church basket.
For more information, contact Pegram at (618) 786-3550. Purchase T-shirts from Julie's Graphics, the Jersey County Shopper, Nature Kist 2nd Time Around Consignment Shop and First United Methodist Church for $10.
For information about participating businesses, view the list below:
2nd Time Around Consignment Shop - 25 percent off regular priced items
Affordable Storage & U Haul - 20 percent off 1st 2 months storage
Angel Ministries - Free hugs
Auto Zone - 10 percent off regular priced items
Betty’s Get-n-Go - Free vanilla cone, Fieldon
Bishop Eyecare - Free cleaning cloth
CNB Bank Jerseyville - Friday & Saturday - Free nylon bag
Charity Works - 11-4 Friday only, $5 bag of clothes
CVS/Pharmacy - 20 percent off any regular priced items
Dennis Ford State Farm - Road Atlas
Domino’s Pizza - 20 percent off any regular priced pizza
Dot’s Sewing - 4 free pants hemming, Thursday only
Expresso Yourself Bakery - 10 percent of total purchase excluding special orders.
Farm & Home - 10 percent off regular priced items (some exclusions apply)
Fran & Marilyn’s - Buy 1 get 1 free pasta
Glo Tan - Free upgrade
Great Clips - $3 off haircut or product purchase
Halpin Music - Friday and Saturday - 10 percent off any purchase - even sale prices
Hardee’s - 20 percent off regular priced items, not including combos
Harvest Inn - 10 percent off night stay
Hill’s Barber Shop - Friday and Saturday - $2 off a hair cut
Hope Chest - $1 off any purchase $5 or more
Imo’s Pizza - 20 percent off any regular priced pizza
Jefferson Trailer Sales - 20 percent off select parts
Jersey County Journal - Half priced classified ads, May 5 only
Jerseyville Library - One free item from Friends of the Library booksale room
Jersey State Bank - Jerseyville and Grafton - Free shopping list and pen
Julie’s Graphics - 5 percent off Friday orders only
Los Tres Amigos - 10 percent off regular price meal
Lost Treasures - 5 percent off $100-$500 purchase except sale items
Lula Bells - 20 percent off regular priced item, no special offers
Marshall’s Chevy, Buick, GMC - Free T-shirt or hat
Marks Appliance - 10 percent off
Midwest Tropical - 10 percent off livestock and food
McCarry’s Dairyland - Buy 1 get 1 small ice cream cone - no yogurt
Medford Food Mart - Free 20 ounce soda with personal pizza or 3 chicken tenders
Nature Kist - 20 percent off any 1 Now product
New Beginnings - Friday only, $3 off haircut
Nick’s Pancake House - Friday and Saturday only from 9-1 free beverage with meal
Olive Branch - Free dessert with any purchase
Outrageous Outdoors - 10 percent off regular priced clothing
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts - 10 percent off regular priced items
Peg’s Flower Cottage - $1 off total purchase Friday and Saturday
Pig on a Wing - Free soda and chips with sandwich purchase.
Quality Auto Network - Free pen
Red Bird Deli - 10 percent off any purchase
Pizza Hut - 10 percent off regular purchase items
Ruby & Elleie’s Dollarama - Free key chain with $10 purchase
Shop and Save - First 25 people with T-shirt free 2-liter super chill soda
Scentsy - Michelle LeMarsh free samples Friday only, 500 Pearl St.
Smart Style Salon - 20 percent off retail purchase
Stadium Theater - $1 off a #5 Combo
State Street Grill - Buy 1 pork or catfish fritter get 1 free.
Super 8 - 10 percent off night’s stay
Sweet Pea’s - $5 off total purchase and name in door prize drawing.
Taco Bell - 10 percent off purchase
U.S. Cellular - Freebies
Walgreens - 25 percent off $10 or ore photos in store only
The Whole Scoop - $3 off pizza, Grafton
Womack Heating & Cooling - Call (618) 639-3386 and mention Got Faith? in month of May - $25 off any repair
World Finance - Free promo items