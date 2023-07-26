Our Daily Show Interview! Got Faith? From 7-26-23

JERSEYVILLE - Got Faith? Steve Pegram does, and he invites everyone to join him at one of the upcoming events organized by the nonprofit Got Faith? based in Jerseyville.

These events are designed to raise money for the organization so they can help local people in need. Got Faith? has many additional programs that are available to anyone in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“It’s God at work. That’s all I can say,” Pegram said.

The Got Faith? website explains that their mission is to “Feed and Inspire the Hungry.” With several Christian support groups and programs that aim to serve the community, the nonprofit is growing. They have a busy few weeks ahead as they prepare for a few of their major annual events.

The focus is currently on the upcoming 500 Men Breakfast. This event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the Jerseyville Walmart, with free breakfast and coffee available. Pastor Tim Ezell will give a sermon.

“I talked to Timmy, and he said we’re going to trust in the Lord for no rain that day. And it’s going to be a good day,” Pegram said. Ezell and Pegram bond over their sobriety and love for God. “I think that’s the connection, actually, right there. He just is powerful, and everyone loves him in Jerseyville.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Though the event is called the 500 Men Breakfast, Pegram is quick to add that women are invited. He laughs as he remembers one of the first years they held the breakfast, when a woman wore a fake mustache in an attempt to blend in.

“In the Bible, it talks about men doing this and that, but I think women are involved, too,” he added. “I’ve got no problem with women coming to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I’ve got no problem at all.”

The following week is another busy one, with Got Faith? hosting their “Cans 4 Cars Crus’ Aide” event on Aug. 12. This car show will benefit Diane Stumpe’s Food Pantry and the Jersey County Food Pantry. Attendees are asked to donate four canned food items to enter. For every additional can, they will get one ticket, which they can use to vote for the best car. This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12 at Sinclair’s Food in Jerseyville, and free pork burgers will be available. For more information, check out the official Facebook event page.

As these events gear up, Got Faith? is also sponsoring a teacher appreciation week in the meantime. They currently have a school bus parked in front of the Jerseyville Walmart, and they plan to fill it with school supplies, hygiene/paper products and anything else that local teachers might need. Most teachers pay for supplies out of their own pockets; these donations will help offset some of those costs. Community members can buy supplies at Walmart and simply leave their donations inside the bus. The donation drive will run from July 24–31.

The events get a lot of attention, but Pegram reminds people that Got Faith? is always available to help community members in need. Diane Stumpe’s Food Pantry and Martha’s Closet both operate out of the Got Faith? building; for more information about Martha’s Closet, which sells new clothes for $1, visit their Facebook page.

Additionally, Got Faith? is hoping to open a “resource room” soon. This space would be dedicated to providing information about local resources and support services to anyone who needs it.

“Got Faith? is not going to give you money, but we’re going to send you to places that can take care of you,” Pegram explained. “We don’t just help people in Jersey County. We help people all over. So I just want to make people aware of that. If you live in Alton or wherever, Calhoun, Carrollton — we don’t care where you live. If you need help, come on down.”

To Pegram, the organization’s success is proof that they’re on the right track. He encourages anyone who wants to donate or volunteer to contact them at 618-567-5877 or visit the Got Faith? official website or Facebook page. And to the people who think they could benefit from the organization’s services, he invites you to call or stop by.

“If you’re working with God, he’s going to take care of you,” Pegram said. “And the thing of it is, we don’t go around knocking on doors or selling pizzas or selling this or selling that. The money for Got Faith? just comes. To me, that’s God. And you can see God at work…And we’re not the only not-for-profit out there. There are plenty of them just as good as we are, if not better. But we must be doing something right.”

More like this: