JERSEYVILLE - Got Faith Ministry hosts its 12th annual yard sale and car show on Friday, Aug. 16 and 17. It will be held at the Jerseyville American Legion.

The yard sale starts on Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. then on Saturday it runs from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., there will be a 500-man breakfast held at the grandstand with guest speaker Tim Ezell. Then at 11:00 p.m. there will be a shopping cart race. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. music will be provided.

There will be a car show on Saturday. Registration is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The entry fee is one canned good of food per entered vehicle. Judging will begin at noon. Awards will be passed at 2:30 p.m. The car show is open to all classes. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, antique tractors, lawnmowers, and race cars.

Steve Pegram, organizer of the event, said last year 9,000 cans of food were donated to Jersey County Food Pantries.

