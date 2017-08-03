JERSEYVILLE - Got Faith will be holding the ninth annual Feed and Inspire the Hungry Weekend this Friday and Saturday at the Jer seyville American Legion.

The weekend will include a shopping cart race at the Fair Grandstand, Cans 4 Car Crusade, live music and yard sale where you pay for items with canned goods.

This Saturday will also be the first Got Faith 500 men's breakfast. Steven Pegram, founder of Got Faith, said a breakfast for 500 men may seem like a daunting task but it only takes a little bit of faith to make it a reality.

"We're just having breakfast for 500 men that morning [Saturday] at 8:30 a.m." Pegram said. "Everybody I talk to says 'Steve you'll never get 500 men there.' But it's not me, it's God. People got to come to see God at work. You just have to as much faith as a mustard seed, that's all you have to have."

Pegram said Got Faith started after he was experiencing a difficult time in his life and realized his pantry was completely empty.

"I looked out our window, and we've got a drive way that's like a quarter-mile long, and I'm going great here's another bill collector," Pegram said. "But it was a guy from Dow Baptist Church, and he said I got something you. And he just started carrying food. Boxes of food."

From that moment on Pegram decided that he wanted to help others like he had been helped and give back.

Pegram's help and ambition hasn't go unnoticed by the community. He said Jersey County has proclaimed the weekend to be Got Faith Weekend.

Got Faith Weekend will start off this Friday with their yard sale at the fairgrounds from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. The yard continues Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with the 500 men breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The Car Crusade will start at 9 a.m. The Faith Fest Christian music concert will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and the annual shopping cart race will start at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Got Faith and this weekends events visit their Facebook.

