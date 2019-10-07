EDWARDSVILLE - Goshen Road between Ridgeview Road and the I-55 overpass will be closed at the entrance to the new Plummer Family Park for road repairs on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the City of Edwardsville announced today.

"Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes," the city said in a release. "The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process."

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

