Goshen Road between Ridgeview Road and the I-55 overpass Will Be Closed Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Work
EDWARDSVILLE - Goshen Road between Ridgeview Road and the I-55 overpass will be closed at the entrance to the new Plummer Family Park for road repairs on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the City of Edwardsville announced today.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes," the city said in a release. "The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process."
Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.
More like this: