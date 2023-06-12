EDWARDSVILLE - Goshen Theatre Project will present Disney’s Descendants: The Musical Rotten to the Core is only one of the catchy tunes you will hear in Descendants: The Musical.

The production will take place at Triad Middle School and will feature three shows: Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. with the final show on Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m.

Disney's Descendants: Musical Rotten To The Core features many well-known Disney characters – good and evil. In Goshen Theatre Project’s production of Desendants: The Musical just under 30 performers, ranging in age from 11-19, will transform the stage into a battle of good vs evil.

The public is requested to watch as some infamous villians – the teenage troublemakers and children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil venture off the Isle of the Lost. These troublemakers will then be sent to attend prep school in Auradon with some of our beloved Disney heroes. How will they fair? Will they follow in the evil ways of their parents or learn to be good like the children of Auradon? Come to the show and find out.

Claire Holliday (Director/Choreographer), with the help of Nick Greenland (Music Director), Sam Poulsen (Stage Manager), and Hannah Goffinet (Assistant Director/Choreographer) are excited to share this cast with the public.

According to Claire Holliday, “We have such a wide range of ages performing in this show, even with our lead actors, which means we have great talent to bring to the stage for our audiences.”

Tickets are available at gtp.BookTix.com. In addition to this fun-filled weekend, Goshen Theatre Project still has a few more shows this season! Next up will be Little Shop of Horrors the first weekend in August, which will feature some of our staff from Descendants! Stay tuned for some VIP shows during this run!

The Goshen Theatre Project's mission is to serve the communities of Edwardsville, Troy, Glen Carbon, and other surrounding Metro-East areas by producing and presenting theater of the highest caliber, nurturing new talent, and developing youth outreach and arts education programs.

