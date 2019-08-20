Christmas is moving closer than you think. Goshen Theatre Project will host auditions for Scrooge, the Musical on Saturday, Aug. 24, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 25, 1-3 p.m. Auditions will be held at First Christian Church, 310 S. Main, Edwardsville, Illinois.

Those who plan to audition should prepare 24 bars Christmas song, any style. An accompanist will be provided. No 'a cappella’ auditions allowed. Cold reading required. Audition packets are available at GoshenTheaterProject.com/Auditions

Liz Enloe, of the Goshen Theatre Project, said “Scrooge, The Musical” is a huge production and it has been around for a long time.

“I have wanted to do this since I saw the movie back in 1970,” she said. “I think this is the best version of ‘Christmas Carol’ I have seen. The music is really fun and it has fun characters. We want both adults, children and youth in the case. This is a cast that has to be primarily adults, and of course children and youth. Scrooge has to be an adult. Scrooge carries the show. I don’t have anyone exactly in mind right now for the Scrooge character. We will take a cast of 35 to 40.”

This Christmas gem is an adaptation of Dickens’ Christmas Carol by Leslie Bricusse (composer of Willy Wonka).

Multiple roles are available for children, youth, older youth, and adults…..ages 8 – 100.

Enloe advised people to bring their entire family to audition.

Questions may be addressed to gtpscrooge@gmail.com or to Liz Enloe 618-791-5343.

