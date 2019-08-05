LEBANON - Goshen Theatre Project held their summer show over the weekend at McKendree University, performing "Les Miserables."

During the four nights, the musical was put on, the cast gave an exciting show after many months of preparation. Crowded shows each night brought further excitement to each of the dedicated actors. The cast of the musical consisting of actors all under the age of 18. Each actor auditioned for their part and dedicated their time to participate in the show.

“Most of us have been doing this since we were very young. We’re halfway through the shows and they’ve been great. It’s a lot of fun with the Goshen Theatre Project. We enjoy what we do and the work pays off when we finally get to put on the show,” said actor Caleb Kelahan, before their Saturday night show.

Halli Pattison directed the show, with her mother, Terry Pattison, creating the unique sets you see at the shows.

“It’s a group effort, putting the shows together," Abby Ankrom, who acted in the play, said. "It takes a lot of work behind the scenes before you ever see the show. It takes Terry, creating the sets and costumes for a lot of the shows and Halli directing it. Everyone working on these musicals loves theatre and putting on these productions. That's why we do it and that's what Goshen Theatre Project is about."

Goshen Theatre Project only continues to grow and welcome individuals into their unique community. "Les Miserables" was a musical much of the cast was excited to get to put on. With such a familiar favorite, the crowds were just as eager. And with interesting set design, costumes, and great actors to match, it was a show everyone enjoyed attending.

Goshen Theatre Project is a not-for-profit organization that was started in 2014. With a love for theatre and hope to bring together the community through the shows they put on, the project was born. The project welcomes people of all ages to audition to join in on their shows. Shows are sometimes categorized by age, such as "Les Miserables" student edition, or "The Little Mermaid Jr." put on earlier in the summer. The next show for the Goshen Theatre Project is "Scrooge," coming in December, with auditions being held later this month.

