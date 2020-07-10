EDWARDSVILLE - Goshen Theatre Project will be holding auditions for its fall musical, the hilarious, raucous, high jinx Nunsense. GTP is searching for 5 talented women ages 17-60+, all ethnicities……strong belty voices, comedic sense and timing needed, dancing experience a plus but not necessary.

Auditions will be held at 522 Buena Vista St. in Edwardsville, Illinois on Saturday, July 18 (9am-12 pm and 1-3pm), Sunday, July 19 (1-3pm, with callbacks at 4pm is necessary).

Performances will take place October 9-18, 2020 at the Nazarene Community Theatre in Roxana, Illinois.

Those wishing to audition must obtain an audition packet and sign up on Signup Genius at GTP website goshentheatreproject.org.

Please prepare 24-32 measures of Broadway musical piece and bring sheet music for accompanist. Cold reading will be required.

Nunsense begins when the “The Order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken” take over a high school gymnasium to hold a fundraising variety show to raise money to bury several sisters (who were accidentally poisoned by their cook). They must inter the nuns before the health inspector comes and finds the dead nuns in their freezer! Fraught with hilarity, both Catholic and otherwise, we watch as five nuns try to perform their planned performance amidst chaos and calamity.

Nunsense characters include:

Sister Mary Regina ( Reverend Mother) – a feisty Mae West type who cannot resist the spotlight, age 45+

Sister Mary Hubert (Mistress of the Novices) – second in command, she is always competing with Reverend Mother, age 35+

Sister Robert Anne – a streetwise tough character from Brooklyn, a constant source of aggravation for Reverend Mother, age 35+

Sister Mary Amnesia – this nun lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. She is very sweet, age 30+

Sister Mary Leo – the novice, she has entered the convent with the firm desire to become the first nun-ballerina, age 17+

Further character description provided is audition packet.

For more information email Liz Enloe at gtpnunsense@gmail.com or call 618-791-5343

