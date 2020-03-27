EDWARDSVILLE - Goshen Elementary administration and teachers provided a special gift to students and families on Thursday when they conducted a car parade throughout neighborhoods.

Goshen Principal Curt Schumacher said each school is trying to find a way to stay connected with their students and this was a way the administration and faculty decided to spread cheer.

"A special thank you goes out to Glen Carbon School for sharing with everyone how special an event like this could be for our families," Schumacher said. "This entire event was set up and organized by the teachers to be able to connect with their students during this break from school. This was a great way for all of us to interact with our families at a time when we miss seeing them at Goshen each day.

Some of the teachers shared their thoughts about the car parade for students and families:

Mrs. Michel – Second Grade Teacher – “It was one of the best days of my life because in giving joy I received so much more. I wish we could do more of these things in our community.”

Mrs. Hiller – First Grade Teacher – "It meant as much to the staff as it meant to the kids. It was just great to see everyone come together and find a way to put smiles on the kids' faces during such a hard time for everyone."

The staff involved in this event summed things up with the following positive quote: “This made our day."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

