EDWARDSVILLE - Goshen Coffee Roasters will open its newest St. Louis area cafe on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 910 Geyer Ave. in St. Louis' historic Soulard neighborhood.

"With the last two years full of pandemic and chaos, Goshen Coffee Roasters is pretty sure everyone needs some of Goshen's "GOod SH*t ENergy" in their lives right now."

Toward that end, the 20-year-old coffee company has launched the new cafe along with its rebranded blends and packaging.

"Goshen Coffee is all about flavors with feels," said Jennifer Hughey, Co-Owner and CEO, who owns the family-run company with her husband, Mike Bergen, and brother-in-law and sister, Jay and Julie Beard.

"With our new 2022 packaging, we’re talking about the positive vibes and good sh*t energy that come from having amazing coffee and good people to share it with. We hope coffee lovers will take some time to replenish the kind of energy we could all use a little more of right now."

Goshen donates a portion of sales to charities matched with each individual coffee variety as a way to share the company's good vibes with worthy organizations.

As part of the rebranding, Goshen has made it easy for customers to find their favorite roast as the colors of the bags match the roast levels. Goshen Coffee offers light, medium, and dark roasted blends and single origins. The colorful packages stand out in the sea of mostly black and white bags on grocery store coffee aisle shelves.

"With the 2022 rebranding, our amazing coffee stayed exactly the same and we did introduce our seasonal blends and two new single-origin coffees, Kenya Mbegu Ndogo and Ethiopia Yebesele Natural," said Hughey.

Other fan favorites include Bright Eyed Breakfast Blend, a vibrant light roast coffee with notes of brown sugar and almond; Bona Fide Blend, a medium roast coffee tasting of syrup, chocolate, and dark berries; and Black Dog Espresso, a dark roast full of the essence of roasted nuts, molasses, and dark chocolate.

Coffee fans can now find Goshen Coffee in the company's newest signature cafe at 910 Geyer in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis or at 6120 Shoger Drive in Edwardsville, IL. Both cafes are open seven days a week. Soulard serves from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. Edwardsville is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The cafes' food is made in-house, including all sauces and syrups. Lattes and mochas, both iced and hot, are the most popular specialty drinks along with drip and cold brew coffee. Goshen Coffee's popular pastries include Banana Bread, Scones, and Coffee Cake from a recipe Hughey's mother has been making for 40 years. Burritos, salads, and a variety of creatively topped toasts add to the savory side of the daily menu.

All coffee, equipment, merchandise, and apparel are available at www.goshencoffee.com. Find Goshen Coffee on the shelves at Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub's, Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme, and other major grocery retailers.

Moving forward the company has plans to take Goshen nationwide and hopes to double its business in 2022. The company's wholesale operation services more than 100 restaurants across the country.

