GODFREY - In Godfrey, it’s important to highlight the passionately entrepreneurial and expansive businesses that call the area their home. Gorilla Express, located at 5507 Godfrey Rd, is a carwash that’s been dedicated to serving its customers with everything needed to get their vehicles looking new again.

At Gorilla Express, it’s not just the exterior of the vehicle that the company is focused on. The establishment’s marketing manager Joe McKenzie made it clear that they’re always looking for ways to improve and one of their recent projects has been the addition of twelve new vacuums. This change is coming with a wave of customer-friendly implementations the company is interested in. Alongside the new vacuums, expanded lanes are another priority for the company and will be installed concurrently. Finally, at their Cottage Hills location, customers should expect to see an additional pay station established for their convenience.

Potential members can join their Wash Club for unlimited washes per month, granting a convenient pit stop to hit before making any first impressions.

The employees are friendly and the facilities are impressive. It’s no surprise that the company reports many returning customers, some known by name to the employees. The environment is proud to be family-friendly due to the staff’s interest in the customers’ wellbeing, and it’s safe to say that politeness is a virtue at Gorilla Express.

The business started by finding old car washes whose facilities stored unrealized potential and converted them into a well-functioning business geared toward customer satisfaction. What Gorilla Express has done with its successful renovation of previous car washes has been a great example of how Godfrey can improve one destination at a time with the structures we already have in place.