EDWARDSVILLE – Throughout the month of November, The Gori Law Firm invited participants to nominate deserving teachers and educators across the country for a chance to receive a $50 gift certificate. While the firm had originally announced it would award these to 50 nominees, thanks to an anonymous donation, 100 individuals will now receive gift cards.

Nearly 200 teachers were nominated by family, friends, colleagues, students and parents. The nominated individuals teach multiple grade levels and have varying expertise across multiple states, but the one thing they have in common is their impact on those around them.

“We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate and ‘give thanks’ to these extraordinary teachers and educators,” said Sara Salger, managing partner. “Every individual nominated was done so because someone saw them making a difference. This year has been difficult on us all, especially teachers, and to all those out there who were nominated, even those who were not, we just want to take the time to say, ‘Thank You.’

“We also would like to thank all those who participated in our nominations this year. You have helped us to recognize the teachers who work diligently to make sure that our children continue to get the most from their education.”

The 100 recipients can expect to see the gift cards delivered to their respective schools within the coming weeks.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm and the Giving Thanks Promotion, please visit www.gorilaw.com or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGoriLawFirm or Instagram @thegorilawfirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

