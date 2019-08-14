EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm is partnering with Global Brew Tap House for a Late Summer Luau taking place on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Edwardsville City Park. Companies throughout the region are already signing on as event sponsors for this one-day event filled with live music, food from area restaurants, craft beer and fun. The Late Summer Luau begins at 12 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m., offering something for everyone.

Family friendly activities are also being planned, including a rock-climbing wall, a dunk tank and a tiki-themed escape room. Raffle tickets to win a trip for two to Hawaii will be available for $15. All proceeds from this year’s Late Summer Luau will benefit the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation for mesothelioma research and advocacy.

“We are proud to partner with Global Brew to host an exciting new community event that also benefits a good cause,” said Randy Gori of The Gori Law Firm. “With nearly 3,000 Americans diagnosed with mesothelioma each year, we are honored to do our part in helping foster continued advocacy and research efforts.”

The Gori Law Firm and Global Brew are currently seeking sponsorships for the Late Summer Luau. The sponsorship levels allow any interested business, regardless of size, to join in the effort to further the life-saving research and treatment for mesothelioma. Sponsorship packets have been distributed with many businesses and organizations already showing interest. For more information regarding sponsorships, please contact Lindy at The Gori Law Firm at (618) 659-9833.

“We are very excited to team up with The Gori Law Firm again this year. Our events have drawn a terrific crowd over the past several years, and we’re excited to feature a new twist on things,” said Ryan High of Global Brew Tap House.

Global Brew Tap House is home to craft beers and gourmet pub fare from around the globe. Featuring a selection of 50 craft taps and over 200 bottles, novice and seasoned beer drinkers alike are brought together in a comfortable, friendly environment that is built around the craft beer experience. Since 2011, Global Brew has become a part of the community in six cities across the Midwest, with the newest location slated to open in early September at 2329 Plum Street in Edwardsville, IL. For more information regarding Global Brew and opportunities in your area, please visit www.globalbrew.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at (877)456-5419.

