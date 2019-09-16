EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law Firm and Global Brew Tap House hosted a Late Summer Luau event at City Park in Edwardsville all Saturday long.

The end of summer celebration brought out a large crowd of locals to the park. The all ages event offered activities for kids and many drink options and fun for adults as well.

“I’m so happy to see the community come out for this event. And it’s great to see the money from the event go to a good cause. Proceeds are going towards mesothelioma research projects. The foundation also helps provide support for patients and educate the public on mesothelioma ” said volunteer Meghan Benson.

All proceeds of the event went to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. Raffle tickets were sold for a trip to Hawaii, helping amp up the amount of money that would be donated.

A rock wall and tiki-themed escape room were amongst the offerings for younger attendees. Corn hole games were set up, being enjoyed by the many families who came out. Multiple beer tents were set up offering a wide selection for attendees to try out. Along with the drink tents, Sugarfire BBQ had a tent up selling food.

With music performances going on throughout the day and plenty of tables and a tent set up, the park was a popular spot for friends to congregate and enjoy the nice weather before we head into the fall. A steel drum group, PJ music, and the Wise Brothers were among the musical offerings, keeping attendees entertained.

Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation is dedicated to raising money to search for the cute to mesothelioma. With a mission to push further research, educate the public, support patients, and advocate for the cause. Many fundraising events are held throughout the year in support of their mission. For more information check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/curemeso/

