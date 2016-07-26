EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates is again partnering with Global Brew Tap House for this year’s Oktoberfest taking place on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 in Edwardsville City Park. Companies throughout the region are already signing on as event sponsors for this one-day event filled with live music, food from area restaurants, craft beer and fun. Oktoberfest begins at 11 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m., offering a little something for everyone.

“Not only is this a fun community event, it also raises money for a cause and organization that we are passionate about: the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, or MARF”, said Caitlin Lagemann of Gori Julian. “There are about 3,000 new cases of mesothelioma cancers diagnosed each year in the United States alone. Proceeds from this year’s Oktoberfest will again go towards mesothelioma treatment and research.” Also a repeat this year, raffle tickets to win a trip for two to Germany will be available for $15 each with proceeds going towards MARF.

Gori Julian and Global Brew are currently seeking sponsors for this event and fundraiser, offering plenty of promotional opportunities for businesses wanting to get involved. Sponsorship packets have already gone out, with varying levels of contributions available. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lindy at Gori Julian & Associates at (618) 659-9833.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $2 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

