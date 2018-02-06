EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. is proud to announce that Partner Sara Salger has been recognized once again as a recipient of Super Lawyers "Rising Star" award by demonstrating excellence in the practice of law. This is the fourth time Salger has achieved the recognition.

The "Rising Star" award is presented by Super Lawyers, a rating service of outstanding lawyers. While 5 percent of lawyers are named Super Lawyers, only 2.5 percent are announced as Rising Stars. The Rising Star award is given to attorneys who are 40 years old or younger with 10 years or less experience as an attorney.

Working at Gori Julian & Associates since the firm's inception, Salger is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri. She is involved in her community, serving on the board and involved in numerous local charities and groups and volunteers her time regularly speaking to local high school law classes. Salger was recently designated as a Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers. In 2017, Salger was also named as a “Get to Know Me” People to Watch recipient.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

