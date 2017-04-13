EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that attorney D. Todd Mathews has been named a member of the Plaintiff Steering Committee for the Eliquis Products Liability Litigation Multi District Litigation by Honorable Judge Denise L. Cote of the United States District Court, Southern District.

Judge Cote appointed Mathews to serve on the Plaintiff Steering Committee to lead the litigation for all cases filed throughout the country in Federal Courts. Allegations have been made that Eliquis, an anticoagulant, was introduced onto the market without a safe and effective reversal agent and with an inadequate warning about potential bleeding events.

“Eliquis is one of those drugs that is rushed to the market in an attempt to be competitive in the highly competitive pharmaceutical business. As a result, it appears that short cuts were taken and the product was placed into commerce before a proper reversal agent was available. It seems to be common sense that a blood thinner would not be marketed and provided to consumers before a reversal agent would be available.” said Mathews. “I have had the good fortune to have yet another federal court just place their trust in me and my colleagues as we fight for the rights of consumers across the country. I am humbled and honored by my inclusion in this fine group of attorneys chosen by the court.”

As a member of the Plaintiff Steering Committee, Mathews will be working to prepare the cases for trial through conducting discovery, participating in depositions and presenting arguments to the court. Additionally, he will continue to work with clients in attempting to hold the defendants responsible for the alleged wrongdoing. At Gori Julian & Associates, Mathews is head of the firm’s Mass Tort and Class Action Litigation Departments.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $2.5 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.